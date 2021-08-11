National Bank Financial Weighs in on 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLD. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.44 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.