Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26. Nano Dimension has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

