NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $195.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

