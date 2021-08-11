MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.82

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.82 and last traded at $100.71, with a volume of 1336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $405,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,381,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,762,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

