MusclePharm (MSLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of MSLP stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,728. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $51.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.47. MusclePharm has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

