Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €285.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.83 ($323.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.