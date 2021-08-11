Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.61. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.53, with a volume of 237,531 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTL shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million. Analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8612638 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

