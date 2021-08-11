MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $134.62. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

