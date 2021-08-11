MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,067 shares of company stock worth $8,620,444. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

