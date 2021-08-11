MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $11.49 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 117,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

