MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.13% of Encompass Health worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $249,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $391,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $480,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE EHC opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.