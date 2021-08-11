MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,326,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,759,000 after buying an additional 166,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,212,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFG opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

