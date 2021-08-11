MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 169,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

