MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5,710.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 168,548 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,694,000 after purchasing an additional 634,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

