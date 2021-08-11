MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 37,800 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,188 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

TSN stock opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.