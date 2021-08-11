Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

MWA stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 97,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 376,281 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

