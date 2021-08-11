MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 10th

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

MSA Safety stock opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.83.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

