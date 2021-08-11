Morgan Stanley Sells 33,981 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $19,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after acquiring an additional 220,733 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $18,080,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

