Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCBFY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

