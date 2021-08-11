Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCBFY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

