Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Erasca has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.