Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NICE were worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $264.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.01. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

