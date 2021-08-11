Morgan Stanley Has $18.95 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $249.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $253.90. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

