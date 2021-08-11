Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$0.70 on Tuesday. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$73.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

