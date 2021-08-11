Monavale Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,215.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for $529.12 or 0.01142520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $7,215.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monavale has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.00372439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,508 coins and its circulating supply is 8,393 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.