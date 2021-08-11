MonaCoin (MONA) Price Reaches $1.54 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $100.91 million and $3.71 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00003312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,345.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.28 or 0.07008770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $618.98 or 0.01335569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00373370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00133921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.74 or 0.00601435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00343000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.39 or 0.00300751 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

