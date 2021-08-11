Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Molecular Templates worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 63.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTEM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.