Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

