Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 31,666.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $84,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,341. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.34 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.40.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.