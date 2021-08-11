Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to announce $288.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.68 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $207.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,777. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 133,461 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

