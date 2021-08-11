Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $426.08 and last traded at $427.16. 189,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,888,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.08. The company has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $1,057,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00. Insiders sold 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

