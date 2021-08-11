Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Lessened by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,178,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,748,436. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $456.76 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.08.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

