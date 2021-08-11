Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.5-193.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.76 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. 4,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,928. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,517,246.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

