Modefi Market Capitalization Reaches $15.53 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and $1.14 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.14 or 0.00899199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00112855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00043259 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,545,100 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

