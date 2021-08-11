Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 193,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,698,584 shares.The stock last traded at $5.44 and had previously closed at $5.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

