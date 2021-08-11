Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 193,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,698,584 shares.The stock last traded at $5.44 and had previously closed at $5.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
