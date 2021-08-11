MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $159,501.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $62.01 million and approximately $159,501.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $5.76 or 0.00012636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00391760 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.90 or 0.01078965 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,764,032 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

