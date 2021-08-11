Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.44 Million in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 137,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Blue Bird by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLBD opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $653.33 million, a P/E ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

