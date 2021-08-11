Millennium Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.50. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

