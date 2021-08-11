MiL.k (MLK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37.84 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $89.02 million and $37.84 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00149371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,505.00 or 0.99793241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.64 or 0.00828169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

