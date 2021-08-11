Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Shares of MSBI opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $562.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $11,127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,819,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

