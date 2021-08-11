Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

