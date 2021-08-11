Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

NASDAQ MU opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,272,584. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

