Michael R. Minogue Sells 24,471 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.24.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth approximately $188,570,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 60.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,602,000 after buying an additional 60,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.