Michael P. Plisinski Sells 29,592 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael P. Plisinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

