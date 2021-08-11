M&G plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.10 (LON:MNG)

M&G plc (LON:MNG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MNG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 230.30 ($3.01). The stock had a trading volume of 3,261,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,497. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.52. The company has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25.

In other news, insider Clive Adamson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNG. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

