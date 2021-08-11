M&G (LON:MNG) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.06) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut M&G to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

MNG opened at GBX 229.80 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.52. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other M&G news, insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

