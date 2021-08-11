M&G (LON:MNG) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G (LON:MNG) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered M&G to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 231.20 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.52. M&G has a one year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In other news, insider Clive Adamson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

