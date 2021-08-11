Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Cap of $51.79 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Metronome has a market cap of $51.79 million and $92,087.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00009439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00156849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,619.04 or 0.99817781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00861820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,292,347 coins and its circulating supply is 12,005,973 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

