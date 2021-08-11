Metaverse ETP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $591,632.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $14.71 million and approximately $591,632.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.57 or 0.06987522 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00135656 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,799,146 coins and its circulating supply is 78,799,048 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

