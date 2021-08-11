MetaHash Trading Up 30.9% This Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $39.89 million and $989,572.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00046482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00152370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00152610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,991.55 or 1.00005510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.64 or 0.00842896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,889,442,779 coins and its circulating supply is 2,719,426,650 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

