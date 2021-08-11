Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,277. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Several brokerages have commented on MESA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

